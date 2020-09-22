Advertisement

Organ donation amidst the pandemic

Can you still donate if you had COVID-19?
By Mary Jane Belleza
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 1:49 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The pandemic has slowed down many operations across the globe but the need for organ transplants hasn’t slowed down at all.

That’s why Nevada Donor Network is urging you to register as a donor.

Darren Lahrman is the Vice President of Clinical Affairs of the organization.

Nevada Donor Network
Nevada Donor Network(KOLO)

"Obviously the pandemic did impact the national ecosystem for organ donation, said Lahrman

Lahrman says roughly 9,000 Nevadans register as donors each month.

Sixty percent of nevadans are registered as organ, eye, tissue donors....the majority of people making its decision at their local DMV, but with offices closed early in the pandemic, donor registrations did decrease.

“Fortunately since then the number of registrations have increased each month since reopening. while monthly registrations haven’t returned from pre-pandemic levels due to social distancing,” explained Lahrman. "What we have been doing is encouraging people to register online.

However with the number of questions surrounding the Coronavirus outbreak, what does this mean for donors who tested positive for COVID-19?

“According the American Society of Transplantation, the risk of acquiring COVID through organ donation is always unknown but at this time it’s thought to be very low,” added Lahrman. "The reason being is we mitigate against disease transmission.

Nevada Donor Network screens all potential donors for COVID-19 and their exposure history along with other infectious diseases.

“Organ donation eligibility would require enough time to allow for the active infection to clear,” said Lahrman. “Sometimes you see quotes of 4 weeks or so but what we’ve been able to establish with our hospital partners is to ensure that retesting is completed as symptoms to the infection resolves.”

For those in need of a transplant....the wait list can’t wait any longer...

“We’ve been fortunate to collaborate with our hospital and transplant factors to faciliate these life saving gifts,” added Lahrman. “Despite the pandemic, the Nevada Donor Network and the Nevada community continue to donate at a rate per capita higher than any other area in the country.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

Carson School District to resume bus service for students

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Staff
One of the cases is an employee who works at Bordewich Bray Elementary School. The two other people work in the transportation department.

Health

Washoe County COVID-19: 66 new cases, 193 recoveries

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
No new deaths were reported.

Health

Douglas County School District reports three new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Steve Timko
The district said the cases impact students at Douglas High School and Carson Valley Middle School.

Health

‘Breathe Bar’ provides clean oxygen and more in midtown

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 2:38 PM PDT
|
By Ben Deach
Breathe Bar is a massage studio, sauna studio, and place where you can take oxygen naps.

Latest News

News

Athletes protest the need for a fall sports season

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 12:57 AM PDT
Athletes protest the need for a fall sports season

News

Reno public bus drivers say they and their passengers aren’t safe

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 6:48 PM PDT
|
By Ed Pearce
Regional Transportation COmmission drivers say numbers of passengers are riding without masks. The company disputes that.

Health

Quad Counties COVID-19 Updates: Lyon County man dies

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 6:18 PM PDT
|
By Staff
The deceased is a Lyon County man in his 80s with underlying health conditions.

Health

COVID lockdown has dental patients paying the price

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 4:48 PM PDT
|
By Terri Russell
Dental patients who needed routine care or had minor problems couldn't see their dentists during the COVID lock down as the dentists were deemed "non-essential"

Health

Second phase of Washoe County COVID-19 study underway

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 3:11 PM PDT
|
By Staff
The survey is by invitation only. It will help determine COVID-19 policy and strategy.

News

Washoe Co. Health District to offer drive-thru flu vaccinations

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 9:11 AM PDT
|
By Elizabeth Rodil
The Washoe County Health District is hosting three drive-thru flu vaccination events. WCHD will have 1,000 flu vaccinations.