Advertisement

NFL coaches fined for not wearing masks

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) attempts a pass against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in Las Vegas.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) attempts a pass against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in Las Vegas.(David Becker | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 8:54 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A person with knowledge of the punishment tells The Associated Press that at least three NFL head coaches have been fined $100,000 for violating the league’s rules that they wear face coverings on the sideline.

The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the league wasn’t announcing specific fines, said Denver’s Vic Fangio, San Francisco’s Kyle Shanahan and Seattle’s Pete Carroll were each docked $100,000. Their teams were fined $250,000 each.

More fines could be coming as several other coaches violated the league’s rules requiring coaches to wear coverings over their mouths and noses at all times. Players are exempt from these protocols.

Among the violators were Patriots coach Bill Belichick and both coaches in Monday night’s game, Jon Gruden of the Raiders and Sean Payton of the Saints.

Gruden wore his face mask like a chin strap and Payton wore his gaiter like a turtleneck.

The punishments come a week after the NFL warned all 32 teams in a memo about following the rules for wearing face coverings during the coronavirus pandemic lest they put the NFL season at risk.

If the fines, which were earlier reported by ESPN and NFL Network, prove ineffective, the league could hand out stronger discipline.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Reno Raider Nation finds home at Record Street Brewing

Updated: 21 hours ago
Reno Raider Nation finds home at Record Street Brewing

News

Record Street Brewing hosts Las Vegas Raiders fan group

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Kurt Schroeder
Reno Raider Nation to hold watch parties during season

National

Tadej Pogacar wins COVID-defying Tour de France

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 11:55 AM PDT
|
By Associated Press
In a stunning performance for the ages, Tour de France rookie Tadej Pogacar won cycling’s showpiece race Sunday on the eve of his 22nd birthday.

News

Athletes protest the need for a fall sports season

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 12:57 AM PDT
Athletes protest the need for a fall sports season

Latest News

News

Athletes, parents, coaches come together to protest not having fall sports

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 8:15 PM PDT
|
By Kurt Schroeder
NIAA has plan for 2021

News

Reno 1868 FC clinches postseason berth for fourth time

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 12:10 AM PDT
Reno 1868 FC clinches postseason berth for fourth time

News

USL stays safe amidst COVID-19

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 12:06 AM PDT
USL stays safe amidst COVID-19

News

Strict health protocols help keep USL safe

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 10:45 PM PDT
|
By Kurt Schroeder
Reno 1868 just one of many taking safety measures seriously

News

Reno 1868 FC clinches playoff berth with 3-2 win over Tacoma

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 10:34 PM PDT
Club has been in postseason all four seasons

National

Proposal would reduce FCS playoff field from 24 to 16 teams

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 9:36 AM PDT
|
By Associated Press
The NCAA Division I Council has proposed a framework to conduct a season in the Football Championship Subdivision, with teams allowed to play up to 11 games from this fall into next spring and a playoff bracket reduced from 24 to 16 teams.