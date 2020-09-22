Next of kin asked to claim former judge’s belongings

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Judge James Stone’s picture appears on the second floor along with other district court judges who have served on the bench over the decades.

He was the first to take the bench in the newly created Department 10. He served from 1991 to 1996.

“So, he had quite a distinguished career here in Northern Nevada,” says Washoe District Court Judge Scott Freeman. Interestingly, as you said, he left Northern Nevada, moved away and went on with his life. He passed away in 2015 in Michigan of all places," says Judge Freeman.

Then recently an email to the court from a woman in Michigan. The writer told authorities she had obtained a storage locker which contained items from Judge Stone which she thought would be important to Stone’s family.

“And she made the effort,” says Judge Freeman." She said, this is somebody who had some type of lineage, some type of status in Northern Nevada. And I’m not going to throw it away. I am going to contact the court. And say, are you interested in one of your judge’s legacies?" says Freeman.

There are items from the judge’s college days, his law school days, his time at the legislature, as well as items from other individuals who were close to him but it’s unknown their relation.

There’s nothing here that’s worth a lot of money, but certainly may be invaluable to the right person. If you are next of kin to Judge Stone or you know someone who may be interested in these items, this is the contact email below.

courtadmin@washoecourts.us

