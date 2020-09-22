New name announced for former Park Lane Mall development

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The redevelopment of the former Park Lane Mall has a new name - Reno Experience District, or RED.

The developers, Lyon Living, say the project will combine 1,300 apartment homes with an open-concept market hall, a two acre central park with an amphitheater, and rooftop lounges.

Altogether, the project will create more than 70,000 square feet of retail space and 382,000 square feet of office space at the location on Plumb Lane and South Virginia Street.

The first apartments are expected to be ready for move-in in January 2021. Pre-leasing will start in October 2020.

Reno Experience District rendering (Lyon Living)

