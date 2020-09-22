Nevada joins federal lawsuit against campus Title IX changes

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - Nevada has signed on with 17 other states and the District of Columbia in a federal lawsuit arguing that U.S. Department of Education changes to university Title IX regulations weaken student protections against sexual harassment and violence.

Attorney General Aaron Ford announced Monday that Nevada on Friday joined the call for a court order declaring new rules by Education Secretary Betsy DeVos unlawful.

Nevada regents adopted the mandates, but universities Chancellor Melody Rose calls them a step away from open, inclusive, respectful and safe campuses.

The lawsuit was filed in June led by Democratic attorneys general in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and California.

