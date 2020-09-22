Nevada governor won’t punish county that held Trump rally

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - Gov. Steve Sisolak said Monday he does not plan to take back $8.9 million in coronavirus relief dollars that Nevada allocated to Douglas County, despite local officials agreeing to allow President Donald Trump to host a campaign rally.

Nevada provided the relief funds on the condition that it enforce statewide directives, including limiting public gatherings to 50 people.

Officials said they weighed First Amendment concerns with state directives before deciding to allow the rally, jeopardizing the funds.

Sisolak said he ultimately decided not to not claw back the funds to not punish residents for the officials’ decision.

