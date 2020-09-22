Advertisement

Man accused of firing into Sun Valley home

Man arrested, accused of shooting into Sun Valley home and threatening residents.
Man arrested, accused of shooting into Sun Valley home and threatening residents.(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
Sep. 22, 2020
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A man is facing several charges after authorities say he fired a gun into a home in Sun Valley.

It was reported Sunday, September 13, 2020 in the 5700 block of Conti Circle.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said the residents of the home were arguing over text with the suspect identified as 43-year-old Jonathan Hause. The residents said Hause threatened them. They said he then drove to their home. They reported hearing a vehicle’s engine rev and then heard popping sounds.

The residents ran outside, and said Hause got out of his truck and pointed a semi-automatic handgun at them.

Deputies arrived and found Hause’s pickup, as well as a bullet hole and bullet in the side of the home. They determined Hause shot through his truck’s window, then took off.

Hause was arrested September 17, 2020. He faces felony charges including assault with a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm from a vehicle in a congested area, discharging a firearm into an occupied structure, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He also faces several drug charges.

