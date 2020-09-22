Local business recovers from damage caused by Reno Riots

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It has been more than 4 months since the riots, separate from the Black Lives Matter movement, broke out in Downtown Reno. Businesses are still recovering from the damage as a result.

Antique Angel Gifts located on North Virginia Street was a target for rioters, who threw a total of seven rocks at the store, destroying more than 1,000 dollars of merchandise. The co-owner who goes by Birdie said having to recover from this in the middle of a pandemic is a major hardship for their business.

“I cry a lot, the things that are gone, to never have again, because they are things that we have collected,” Birdie said.

A total of 11 windows were shattered on the night of the riots, Birdie said they are still finding shards of the glass throughout their store, but on Saturday morning, Beverley Vandusseldorp, another owner said they are finally reopening their doors to the public to allow their guest to come back inside.

“We had to rob the piggy bank and the retirement fund because there is no way to sustain all of the bills, all of the rent when you have nothing coming in,” said Vandusseldorp.

She said repairing their windows and having to hire professional cleaners to remove the tear gas from the merchandise has been hectic. The store working on getting ready for Christmas as Birdie said she is bringing in the cheer early to bring light to the city.

“There has been too much hate, too much bigotry, too much violence, too much of everything, it is time to get back to us,” Birdie explained.

The gift shop is known as one of Reno’s favorite and they are staying strong during these uncertain times.

