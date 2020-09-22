Advertisement

Governor’s Bowl Park could be turned into an emergency homeless shelter

By Gurajpal Sangha
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 11:26 AM PDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno City Council could decide if it wants to buy the Governor’s Bowl Park site to use as an emergency homeless shelter.

Currently the city has a temporary emergency homeless shelter on East Fourth Street, but City of Reno staff says it won’t be effective during the winter months due to the cold.

The recent homeless count conducted a few months ago found 459 people did not have a place to live and another 514 people were in an emergency shelter.

Jon Humbert with the city says homelessness in the region continues to increase during the pandemic.

“We can’t use the coronavirus as an excuse for our duty to help people find a safe place to live,” said Humbert. “We can’t just shrug our shoulders and say, ‘it’s tough out there guys. You got to figure it out.’ we can make places like the governor’s bowl a destination for services for folks who are in dire need of help.”

