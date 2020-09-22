Advertisement

DMV opened Saturday to help would-be voters obtain proper identification

Carson City DMV
Carson City DMV(Terri Russell)
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 5:31 PM PDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Here at the DMV Office in Carson City, people with and without an appointment wait in line just about every weekday.

The agency is three months behind when it comes to license renewal, car registration, and title transfer among other things.

But with elections just around the corner, the DMV says there are people new to the state or who have never obtained an ID, who need to get a Nevada identification in order to vote. That’s why they’ve set up special hours on Saturday just for that purpose.

“We opened up our offices in Reno, Las Vegas, and Henderson,” says Sean Sever, DMV Deputy Administrator. “If you need your driver’s license to vote, you have to get into a DMV on a Saturday to get your license before October 7th,” says Sever.

Sever says time is running out. Those special hours go to October 3rd. After October 7th those without a Nevada ID will not be able to vote in this year’s presidential election.

However, with the backlog caused by COVID there are Nevadans who have expired or licenses which need a renewal.

Governor Sisolak has given these residents a pass. That pass applies to license or ID holders whose identification expired beginning March 13, 2020 to Election Day. Those residents can show the ID to their local registrar. Or during early voting or Election Day a poll worker will accept the ID and the resident will be allowed to vote.

Even though Nevada lawmakers passed a same day registration in their session last year, and the prior year Nevada voters approved mandatory registration at the DMV—all in an effort to make it easier to vote in the silver state-- it all comes down to this: a Nevada Driver’s license or ID is mandatory.

https://dmvnv.com/newresident.htm

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Police make arrest in connection with child’s death in Reno

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Police have arrested Edward “Lalo” Rivas

News

Tuesday Web Weather

Updated: 27 minutes ago
A trough to our north will ramp up wind each afternoon and evening through the week. Smoke and haze will continue to drift our way, with changing conditions due to fire behavior. Seasonal dry weather will continue through the work week, with a slight cool-down for Friday and the weekend. -Jeff

Crime

Wanted sex crime suspect arrested in South Lake Tahoe

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
Devin Randolph, 24, was wanted out of Salt Lake City

News

Jury trials return with pandemic protections

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Ed Pearce
The first jury trial in six months began Monday morning with jury selection in a courtroom modified for the pandemic.

Latest News

Health

Washoe County COVID-19: 66 new cases, 193 recoveries

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
No new deaths were reported.

Health

Douglas County School District reports three new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Steve Timko
The district said the cases impact students at Douglas High School and Carson Valley Middle School.

Crime

Suspect in officer-involved shooting faces additional charge

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
The Reno Police Department received a report of a man walking down West Street and firing a gun.

Safety

Missing paraglider’s body found in Central Nevada

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Steve Timko
James Oroc “Kiwi” Johnston took off from Shoshone Mountain in Nye County on Aug. 22 and was attempting to paraglide to Wendover on the Nevada/Utah border.

Health

‘Breathe Bar’ provides clean oxygen and more in midtown

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ben Deach
Breathe Bar is a massage studio, sauna studio, and place where you can take oxygen naps.

News

Reno Fire looking for serial arsonist

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Stanton Tang
Investigators are looking into seven fires.