DMV opened Saturday to help would-be voters obtain proper identification

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Here at the DMV Office in Carson City, people with and without an appointment wait in line just about every weekday.

The agency is three months behind when it comes to license renewal, car registration, and title transfer among other things.

But with elections just around the corner, the DMV says there are people new to the state or who have never obtained an ID, who need to get a Nevada identification in order to vote. That’s why they’ve set up special hours on Saturday just for that purpose.

“We opened up our offices in Reno, Las Vegas, and Henderson,” says Sean Sever, DMV Deputy Administrator. “If you need your driver’s license to vote, you have to get into a DMV on a Saturday to get your license before October 7th,” says Sever.

Sever says time is running out. Those special hours go to October 3rd. After October 7th those without a Nevada ID will not be able to vote in this year’s presidential election.

However, with the backlog caused by COVID there are Nevadans who have expired or licenses which need a renewal.

Governor Sisolak has given these residents a pass. That pass applies to license or ID holders whose identification expired beginning March 13, 2020 to Election Day. Those residents can show the ID to their local registrar. Or during early voting or Election Day a poll worker will accept the ID and the resident will be allowed to vote.

Even though Nevada lawmakers passed a same day registration in their session last year, and the prior year Nevada voters approved mandatory registration at the DMV—all in an effort to make it easier to vote in the silver state-- it all comes down to this: a Nevada Driver’s license or ID is mandatory.

