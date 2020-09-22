Advertisement

35 missing Ohio children recovered during month-long operation

Top left corner, clockwise: Ja-Niya Scott-Lee, Leantwana Bates, Yalonda Bates, Alicia Jackson, Issac Ortiz
Top left corner, clockwise: Ja-Niya Scott-Lee, Leantwana Bates, Yalonda Bates, Alicia Jackson, Issac Ortiz(U.S. Marshals Service)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 1:36 PM PDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A joint-effort over the past month between local and federal law enforcement agencies resulted in the recovery of nearly three dozen missing children, the U.S. Marshals Service announced.

Of the 35 missing and endangered children between the ages of 13 and 18 recovered during Operation Safety Net, just over 20% of them were tied to human trafficking.

The children recovered were located in areas that include Cleveland, Akron, Mansfield, Columbus, and Miami, Fla.

Initially, 40 cases of missing children were referred to the operation. Only five cases remain open.

Ja-Niya Scott-Lee:

  • Reported missing on Aug. 23 from Cleveland, believed to be in Euclid
  • 16 years old
  • 5 feet 3 inches tall, 130 pounds

Leantwana Bates:

  • Reported missing on April 18 from Youngstown, believed to be near the East side of Cleveland
  • 17 years old
  • 5 feet 3 inches tall, 135 pounds

Yalonda Bates:

  • Reported missing on April 18 from Youngstown, believed to be near the East side of Cleveland
  • 15 years old
  • 5 feet 3 inches tall, 100 pounds

Alicia Jackson:

  • Reported missing from Berea, believed to be near the East side of Cleveland, possibly near the Glenville neighborhood
  • 16 years old

Issac Ortiz:

  • Reported missing from Lorain, believed to be near the West side of Cleveland
  • 16 years old

Because of the success of Operation Safety Net, the U.S. Marshals Service for the Northern District of Ohio has established a permanent Missing Child Unity, which will serve 40 counties in northern Ohio to focus on missing, abused, and trafficking youth.

“This was new, uncharted territory, and the first time we conducted an operation like this,” said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott. “I am very proud of our law enforcement, community and media partners who worked tirelessly to bring our missing and most vulnerable children to safety. The establishment of a permanent unit in Northern Ohio will ensure that our most vulnerable missing children will continue to be found and brought to safety.”

The Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office and police departments from Cleveland, East Cleveland, and Newburgh Heights assisted in the operation.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Powell and Mnuchin voice optimism but back more economic aid

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Both officials stressed that major sectors of the economy were still suffering.

National Politics

Putin likely orchestrating efforts to meddle in 2020 U.S. presidential election, report says

Updated: 15 minutes ago
The Washington Post reports that a CIA assessment says Russian President Vladimir Putin is “probably directing” efforts to interfere in the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

National Politics

Bloomberg raises millions to help Florida felons vote

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A federal appellate court ruled on Sept. 11 that in addition to serving their sentences, Florida felons must pay all fines, restitution and legal fees before they can regain their right to vote.

Crime

Wanted sex crime suspect arrested in South Lake Tahoe

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
Devin Randolph, 24, was wanted out of Salt Lake City

National Politics

Senate GOP lines up with Trump to quickly fill court seat

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
“If the nominee reaches the Senate floor, I intend to vote based upon their qualifications,” Romney said.

Latest News

National

‘Unfathomable’: US death toll from coronavirus hits 200,000

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The bleak milestone, by far the highest confirmed death toll from the virus in the world, was reported by Johns Hopkins, based on figures supplied by state health authorities.

National

CDC’s Halloween guidance discourages activities like trick-or-treating due to COVID-19

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By WMBF News Staff
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is encouraging Americans to avoid higher-risk Halloween activities like trick-or-treating in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

National

Celestial discovery: Comet has its own northern lights

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By CNN staff
NASA said this is the first time an ultraviolet aurora has been detected on a celestial object that isn't a moon or planet.

National

City restricts access before decision in Breonna Taylor case

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Large protests over Taylor’s death that at times became violent erupted in late May in the city but most demonstrations since then have been peaceful.

Business

New name announced for former Park Lane Mall development

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Stanton Tang
The project is now named RED - Reno Experience District.

National Politics

At UN, Trump raps China for virus as US deaths hit 200,000

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By DEB RIECHMANN
Trump is not popular at the United Nations and his speech this year comes at a time when U.N. members are pushing back against Washington.