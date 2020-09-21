Advertisement

Stead business cited for COVID-19 workplace violation

The state of Nevada released this image encouraging people to wear face coverings.
The state of Nevada released this image encouraging people to wear face coverings.
By Stanton Tang
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 12:12 PM PDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Division of Industrial Relations (DIR) has announced actions against three businesses for COVID-19 workplace violations for the week ending September 18, 2020.

Stead Food and Liquor has been fined $2,603 after OSHA investigators noted an employee not wearing a face covering.

Two Las Vegas area businesses, Gilley’s Saloon and Viva El Taco Mexican Food, were also cited for violations.

Citations and fines are not issued unless a business fails to correct problems noted in an initial visit and after a follow-up visit.

Statewide, inspectors noted an average compliance of 88 percent.

Three cities had compliance rates below the statewide average:

  • Reno - 86 percent
  • Las Vegas - 74 percent
  • Fallon - 65 percent

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

