Stead business cited for COVID-19 workplace violation

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Division of Industrial Relations (DIR) has announced actions against three businesses for COVID-19 workplace violations for the week ending September 18, 2020.

Stead Food and Liquor has been fined $2,603 after OSHA investigators noted an employee not wearing a face covering.

Two Las Vegas area businesses, Gilley’s Saloon and Viva El Taco Mexican Food, were also cited for violations.

Citations and fines are not issued unless a business fails to correct problems noted in an initial visit and after a follow-up visit.

Statewide, inspectors noted an average compliance of 88 percent.

Three cities had compliance rates below the statewide average:

Reno - 86 percent

Las Vegas - 74 percent

Fallon - 65 percent

