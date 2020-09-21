Stead business cited for COVID-19 workplace violation
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Division of Industrial Relations (DIR) has announced actions against three businesses for COVID-19 workplace violations for the week ending September 18, 2020.
Stead Food and Liquor has been fined $2,603 after OSHA investigators noted an employee not wearing a face covering.
Two Las Vegas area businesses, Gilley’s Saloon and Viva El Taco Mexican Food, were also cited for violations.
Citations and fines are not issued unless a business fails to correct problems noted in an initial visit and after a follow-up visit.
Statewide, inspectors noted an average compliance of 88 percent.
Three cities had compliance rates below the statewide average:
- Reno - 86 percent
- Las Vegas - 74 percent
- Fallon - 65 percent
