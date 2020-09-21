Reno Fire looking for serial arsonist

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Fire Department is investigating a series of suspicious fires.

Investigators believe there may be a serial arsonist responsible. Six fires were started Sunday night, September 20, 2020.

Most of the fires were in the southeast Reno area around Hidden Valley and Mira Loma.

So far, Reno Fire has not released any descriptions of the possible suspect.

If you have any information, call the Reno Fire Department at 775-334-2300.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.