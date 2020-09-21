Record Street Brewing hosts Las Vegas Raiders fan group

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Silver and Black is everywhere.

“Locally we’re at like 250, 300 (members) strong. Something like that," said Michael Dunn, founder of the supporter group Reno Raider Nation.

No group represents Raider Nation quite like Reno Raider Nation. The franchise moved to Las Vegas this past year. The fan support has not wavered.

“(The Raiders) weren’t getting treated right where they were at in Oakland, so welcome to Nevada," said Jedi Galan, a member of Reno Raider Nation.

After going to countless home and away games over the years the group is discouraged they cannot attend games in person right now because of the Coronavirus.

But they found a new home.

Reno Raider Nation’s second favorite team is the staff at Record Street Brewing - a bar and restaurant on 4th Street in Reno.

“We’re going to have most of our games here throughout the year," Galan said of the choice to hang out at Record Street Brewing. "Hopefully for upcoming years this will be the spot (too).”

The longevity of the group watching games at Record Street fell on the shoulders of the restaurant’s general manager, Dylan Evans. As a football fan himself, he is happy to open his doors.

“The unity of having sports back has been really important," said Evans. "It’s nice to have (this group) here.”

Record Street is equipped to host football parties.

“Pizza, beer, and wings," Evans said of Record Street Brewing’s menu. "We got the trifecta.”

COVID-19 put a lot of question marks on large gatherings. With a following like Reno Raider Nation, the group needed a big space. Enter, The Alpine - right next door to Record Street.

“(The Alpine) is a very large open space,” said Evans. “We can fit 50 to 60 people safety. People can be six feet apart, and everyone (will wear) their mask.”

Evans is waiting on curtains to come in to block out all the natural light that would shine on the hall’s projector screen. The Alpine is also getting more TV’s.

Reno Raider Nation is expected to move in in October in time for the Sunday showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The season has been kind so far for Las Vegas’s new team. The Raiders are 1-0 and have high expectations.

“If Derek Carr plays well and our defense plays well I think we can win ten games," said Dunn.

Galan was also optimistic.

“I think our defense is very young. If they can hold it together I think we can at least make the Wild Card and get our feet wet in the playoffs this year.”

You can join Reno Raider Nation on Facebook here: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1723795367942035

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.