Oldest living Marine celebrates her 107th birthday

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (KY3) - The oldest confirmed living U.S. Marine celebrated a milestone birthday on Saturday.

Sgt. Dot Cole, from Kannapolis, North Carolina, turned 107 years old on Saturday.

According to the city of Kannapolis, Sgt. Cole joined the Marines in 1943 during World War II. She completed her training at Camp Lejeune and was then stationed at Quantico, primarily in an administrative role.

Happy 107th Birthday to Dot Cole! Sgt. Cole, of Kannapolis, is the oldest living U.S. Marine in the United States. She joined the Marines in 1943 during WW II. She completed her training at Camp Lejeune and was then stationed at Quantico primarily in an administrative role. pic.twitter.com/mHZGMPNIxO — Kannapolis, NC (@Kannapolis) September 19, 2020

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.