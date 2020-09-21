Advertisement

Ky. father finds out he has stage 4 cancer after getting tested for COVID-19

By Grace Finerman
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 1:47 PM PDT
SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) - The football season for Pulaski County High School is underway.

Many parents will be able to root their kids on from the stands, but for one family, that has a special meaning this year.

Earlier on in the pandemic, Scott Sullivan got tested for COVID-19.

“I actually started to get a headache and my eye was hurting,” Scott said.

But he didn’t have COVID. His eventual diagnosis - stage 4 cancer - and the doctors said he doesn’t have much time left.

Still, Scott is determined to make memories to give his son something to hold on to when he’s gone. That included going to his son Cade’s first football game of the season.

“He doesn’t have much time left, you know? So, him being able to be there with me you know watch me do the thing I love and him supporting me through all that, it means a whole lot to me,” Cade Sullivan said.

With the help of his hospice nurse, Scott was able to get on a plane for a short flight and make it to see his son play at an away game.

“My son is the most important thing to me. He sits right beside me every day and he and I have become a lot closer since this has happened,” Scott said.

Whether he has days or weeks left, Scott promises his bond with his son will live on.

“He knows I will always be sitting watching him, and if he ever needs to talk to me he will just turn to the right and I’ll be right there,” Scott said.

Despite Scott’s grief, he says he feels fortunate. Cade’s next football game is this week against Madison Southern. Scott hopes he’ll be able to be cheering his son on from the sideline again.

