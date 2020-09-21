Jury trials return with pandemic protections

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It took a set of new procedures and careful planning, but an essential routine returned to the Washoe County courthouse Monday morning.

A jury was seated for the first time in six months and Tuesday they begin hearing testimony.

The pandemic called a halt to jury trials in March. In fact, it closed the courthouse.

The wheels of justice continued to turn--to a point. Hearings went on line through ZOOM, but a jury trial involves a lot of people--beginning with a large pool of prospective jurors, prosecutors, defendant and his attorneys, witnesses, the public and the press.

How to keep everyone safe through jury selection to deliberation? Masks certainly, but social distancing? Our courtrooms were never designed with that issue in mind.

Other venues, like the Pioneer Theatre, were considered, but security and access led the committees studying the problem back to the courthouse.

The two largest courtrooms were modified with plexiglass shields for all involved, including for each juror. During breaks the jurors won’t retire to the jury room. They’ll essentially have the whole floor to themselves. And during deliberation the whole building will be closed.

The first step--selecting a jury--was a little different and took a little longer Monday morning with transportation to the fourth floor limited to two in an elevator at any time and social distancing in the courtroom. But after a long morning a jury was seated.

Tomorrow morning--earlier than usual--they will be hearing opening statements and testimony in the case against Jason Marcus Jones, charged with drug trafficking and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Other trials will follow--including a second one for Jones, charged with burglary and robbery in a separate case.

