‘Breathe Bar’ provides clean oxygen and more in midtown

Oxygen naps have been popular with the unhealthy air lately
A customer enjoys an oxygen nap at Breathe Bar in midtown.
A customer enjoys an oxygen nap at Breathe Bar in midtown.
By Ben Deach
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 2:38 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Lately, clean air has been hard to come by in our area, but there is one place in midtown where you can definitely find some.

Breathe Bar is located on the corner of Cheney and south Center streets.

It’s a massage studio, sauna studio, and place where you can take oxygen naps.

Owner Amy Burkett says a bit of clean oxygen has a lot of benefits, and it should not be taken for granted.

“Especially in Reno we have such clean air,” she said. “Maybe if we lived in LA we would be more used to having more particulates in the air. I see a lot of people with headaches so that extra oxygen definitely helps.”

Currently because of COVID-19 the bar is available by appointment only. You can call 298-4372 to schedule one.

