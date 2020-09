RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Many areas will see better air quality with just some general haze through at least Sunday.

Winds return on Monday shifting from the southwest and west.

High temperatures return to slightly above average for the bulk of next week.

Dry conditions with periods of breezy winds are expected next week.

8 Day Forecast Starting Sep 19 (KOLO)

