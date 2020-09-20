Advertisement

KTMB Truckee River cleanup is on Saturday

The Truckee River in Sparks, Nev., taken July 14, 2009.
The Truckee River in Sparks, Nev., taken July 14, 2009.(AP Photo/Scott Sady)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 3:08 PM PDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The 17th annual Keep Truckee Meadows Beatifical Truckee River Cleanup is Saturday, Sept. 26.

People can sign up to volunteer here: https://www.ktmb.org/volunteer.

Due to increased safety measures, volunteers are limited so people need to sign up in advance. As of Sunday, almost all spots were filled.

KTMB has produced a COVID-related safety protocol video and requires masks while volunteering. Updated safety information is on the website when people sign up to volunteer.

This year, KTMB will include tributaries and streams to the Truckee River. KTMB’s cleanups over the summer were able to remove more than 77,000 pounds of trash and 31,000 pounds of green waste to improve the health and safety of the ecosystems.

“The Truckee River is an extremely important resource for our community,” said Christi Cakiroglu, KTMB executive director. “It not only provides the majority of local drinking water, but endless opportunities for recreation, tourism and more. Our Truckee River Cleanup Day, as well as our year-round cleanup efforts, are an important piece to the puzzle of keeping our river clean year-round.”

