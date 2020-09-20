Advertisement

Extensive damage to East Fourth Street storage facility in Reno

By Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 10:48 AM PDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - An overnight fire on East Fourth Street near Interstate 580 caused significant damage to roofing materials in storage, the Reno Fire Department reported.

Equipment nearby was saved, the fire department said.

The fire was just around midnight at East Fourth Street and Ferrari Street and was visible throughout the Truckee Meadows.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, the fire department said. The storage facility was lost.

Reno firefighters reported being on scene for more than six hours extinguishing hot spots in the debris.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

East Fourth Street fire

Updated: 16 minutes ago

Crime

Police identify person of interest in death of child in Reno

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
Police are looking for Edward “Lalo” Rivas,

News

Pumpkin appears to grow on apple tree

Updated: 9 hours ago
Pumpkin appears to grow on apple tree

News

Athletes protest the need for a fall sports season

Updated: 9 hours ago
Athletes protest the need for a fall sports season

Latest News

News

Athletes, parents, coaches come together to protest not having fall sports

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Kurt Schroeder
NIAA has plan for 2021

Crime

California homicide suspect arrested in northeast Reno

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Staff
The driver fled Reno police but his vehicle was disabled a short time later.

Health

Washoe County COVID-19: Active infections reach record 1,418

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
Washoe County noted this is the first time the active cases topped the 1,400 benchmark.

Crime

Man pleads not guilty to shooting, paralyzing Las Vegas officer

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Edgar Samaniego’s attorney says his client fired shots in the air to help police clear the protestors.

Crime

Person shot in Sparks; vehicles and buildings also hit

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Staff
Several buildings and vehicles were also hit. Secret Witness is offering a $1,000 reward for information.

News

Gov. Sisolak orders flags to half staff in honor of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Staff
Reaction from around Nevada to the death of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.