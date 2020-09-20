Extensive damage to East Fourth Street storage facility in Reno
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 10:48 AM PDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - An overnight fire on East Fourth Street near Interstate 580 caused significant damage to roofing materials in storage, the Reno Fire Department reported.
Equipment nearby was saved, the fire department said.
The fire was just around midnight at East Fourth Street and Ferrari Street and was visible throughout the Truckee Meadows.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, the fire department said. The storage facility was lost.
Reno firefighters reported being on scene for more than six hours extinguishing hot spots in the debris.
