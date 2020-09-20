Advertisement

Crash near Reno airport seriously injures two people

Rollover accident graphic by MGN
Rollover accident graphic by MGN(WLUC)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 2:25 PM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Two women were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash early Sunday near the entrance to Ren-Tahoe International Airport.

The 5:37 a.m. crash closed East Plumb Lane tween Terminal Way and Aviation Boulevard until early Sunday afternoon.

Police said a vehicle was going south on East Plumb Lane, went off the right side of the road and hit an embankment and then rolled over.

Two women in their 30s were taken to Renown Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The investigation into the crash continues. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-334-2141.

