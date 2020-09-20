Advertisement

California homicide suspect arrested in northeast Reno

By Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 5:31 PM PDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department said Saturday it arrested a suspect in a Roseville, Calif., homicide in northeast Reno.

Police said they saw the vehicle associated with the Roseville homicide and tried to stop it at about 4 p.m. on Saturday, but the driver fled. Police said the vehicle was immobilized a short time later.

They arrested a 28-year-old California resident, who they did not identify, without further incident. There is no threat to the public, police said.

East Fourth Street between Montello and Sage streets was closed but has reopened.

