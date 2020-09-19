Advertisement

Washoe school district ramping up social justice education

Washoe County School District logo.
Washoe County School District logo.(KOLO)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 8:17 PM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Washoe County School District is ramping up its social justice education and school district staff is creating an anti-racist resolution that will be presented to school trustees, possibly in October, Superintendent Kristen McNeill said Friday.

“The resolution’s primary goal is to influence change and practices, and to remove barriers that directly affect our students and their families, as well as collectively improve our own cultural competency,” McNeill said in a briefing.

The school district has an equity and diversity task force comprised of community members, school district staff and students and they are helping shape the conversation, McNeill said.

McNeill said so far there have been eight distance-learning days so far this school year. The district understands parents need to plan for what’s going to happen, so as much as possible they try to stick with the announcement they make the night before on school the next day.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Reno Bus Drivers Say COVID-19 Safety Rules Ignored

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Nevada reaction to the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
Reaction from around Nevada to the death of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

News

Reno public bus drivers say they and their passengers aren’t safe

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ed Pearce
Regional Transportation COmmission drivers say numbers of passengers are riding without masks. The company disputes that.

Health

Quad Counties COVID-19 Updates: Lyon County man dies

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
The deceased is a Lyon County man in his 80s with underlying health conditions.

Latest News

Safety

76 cited in Reno police pedestrian safety crackdown

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
The safety effort targeted both drivers and pedestrians.

News

COVID lock down has dental patients paying the price

Updated: 2 hours ago

Health

COVID lockdown has dental patients paying the price

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Terri Russell
Dental patients who needed routine care or had minor problems couldn't see their dentists during the COVID lock down as the dentists were deemed "non-essential"

Traffic

U.S. 50 closed at Echo Summit for major construction work

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
One-way traffic controls are in effect at Echo Summit for a $14.1 million bridge replacement project

Health

Washoe County COVID-19: UNR students getting infected

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
The University of Nevada, Reno, has reported 162 COVID-19 cases since Sept. 2.

Health

Second phase of Washoe County COVID-19 study underway

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
The survey is by invitation only. It will help determine COVID-19 policy and strategy.