Washoe school district ramping up social justice education

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Washoe County School District is ramping up its social justice education and school district staff is creating an anti-racist resolution that will be presented to school trustees, possibly in October, Superintendent Kristen McNeill said Friday.

“The resolution’s primary goal is to influence change and practices, and to remove barriers that directly affect our students and their families, as well as collectively improve our own cultural competency,” McNeill said in a briefing.

The school district has an equity and diversity task force comprised of community members, school district staff and students and they are helping shape the conversation, McNeill said.

McNeill said so far there have been eight distance-learning days so far this school year. The district understands parents need to plan for what’s going to happen, so as much as possible they try to stick with the announcement they make the night before on school the next day.

