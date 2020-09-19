Advertisement

Police seek info in suspicious death of child in southwest Reno

(WILX)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 10:28 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A child was found dead Friday in southwest Reno. The Reno Police Department consider the death suspicious and they ask for the public’s help providing more information.

Police said they went to a home in the 1200 block of Berrum Lane at about 5:30 p.m. after there was a medical call of an unresponsive juvenile.

Detectives were called in and police are trying to identify a suspect in a suspicious death and any involved parties.

Police did not immediately release the victim’s name or any other identifying information.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 775-334-2121 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to http://www.secretwitness.com. People who give tips to Secret Witness can remain anonymous.

