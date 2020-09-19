Part of South Virginia Street closed after crash with motorcycle

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Southbound Virginia Street is closed at Binkby Avenue following a crash involving a motorcycle and a car. The Reno Police Department said it may be closed until midnight.

The crash happened around 9:40 p.m. Police said a car turned in front of a motorcycle that had the right of way.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital but police don’t believe the injuries are life-threatening.

