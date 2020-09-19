Advertisement

Part of South Virginia Street closed after crash with motorcycle

The scene of a crash between a vehicle and a motorcycle on South Virginia Street at Brinkby Avenue.
The scene of a crash between a vehicle and a motorcycle on South Virginia Street at Brinkby Avenue.(Dan Pyke/KOLO)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 10:18 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Southbound Virginia Street is closed at Binkby Avenue following a crash involving a motorcycle and a car. The Reno Police Department said it may be closed until midnight.

The crash happened around 9:40 p.m. Police said a car turned in front of a motorcycle that had the right of way.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital but police don’t believe the injuries are life-threatening.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local business owner helping wildfire victims in Oregon

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kurt Schroeder
Lindsay Warren giving back to her roots in Southern Oregon.

Education

Washoe school district ramping up social justice education

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
School district staff is drafting an anti-racist resolution it hopes to present to the school board in October.

News

Reno Bus Drivers Say COVID-19 Safety Rules Ignored

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Nevada reaction to the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
Reaction from around Nevada to the death of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Latest News

News

Reno public bus drivers say they and their passengers aren’t safe

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ed Pearce
Regional Transportation COmmission drivers say numbers of passengers are riding without masks. The company disputes that.

Health

Quad Counties COVID-19 Updates: Lyon County man dies

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
The deceased is a Lyon County man in his 80s with underlying health conditions.

Safety

76 cited in Reno police pedestrian safety crackdown

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
The safety effort targeted both drivers and pedestrians.

News

COVID lock down has dental patients paying the price

Updated: 5 hours ago

Health

COVID lockdown has dental patients paying the price

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Terri Russell
Dental patients who needed routine care or had minor problems couldn't see their dentists during the COVID lock down as the dentists were deemed "non-essential"

Traffic

U.S. 50 closed at Echo Summit for major construction work

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
One-way traffic controls are in effect at Echo Summit for a $14.1 million bridge replacement project