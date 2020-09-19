Part of South Virginia Street closed after crash with motorcycle
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 10:18 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Southbound Virginia Street is closed at Binkby Avenue following a crash involving a motorcycle and a car. The Reno Police Department said it may be closed until midnight.
The crash happened around 9:40 p.m. Police said a car turned in front of a motorcycle that had the right of way.
The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital but police don’t believe the injuries are life-threatening.
