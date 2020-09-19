Advertisement

Nevada reaction to the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Flowers and light candies outside the Supreme Court Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in Washington, after the Supreme Court announced that Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died of metastatic pancreatic cancer at age 87.
Flowers and light candies outside the Supreme Court Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in Washington, after the Supreme Court announced that Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died of metastatic pancreatic cancer at age 87.(Alex Brandon | AP)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 6:50 PM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Nevada reaction to the death of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen:

“Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a force for justice. From her role in the fight for gender equality, to a storied legal career, to serving as a lion on the bench of the United States Supreme Court, she used every ounce of her ability to give voice to the voiceless and help build a more equitable and just world. I share in our nation’s grief, and pledge to fight tirelessly to see that the monumental and historic work of Justice Ginsburg is honored for generations to come. May her memory forever be a blessing.”

U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto:

“Justice Ginsburg was a pioneer, an icon and a fighter in every sense of the word. She earned a law degree while raising a toddler, fought for gender equality in countless male-dominated courtrooms and spent 27 years serving the American people on the nation’s highest court. She has inspired countless women, including me, to break down barriers and claim their seats at the table. Her contributions to the body of American law, from her fight for gender equality to her defense of voting rights, are surpassed only by the legacy of love she instilled in her children and extended family. This is a devastating loss for the Supreme Court and for our country.”

STORY: Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies.

Former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid:

"Ruth Bader Ginsburg represented a level of greatness rarely seen in our country. She was not only a brilliant Supreme Court Justice and jurist, but a woman whose inspiring story and courageous leadership transcend law, politics and government. She forever changed our country, not to mention the Supreme Court. The impact made by Justice Ginsburg on women’s leadership, equal rights and basic fairness is without parallel. She’s been an inspiration to women, girls, LGBTQ individuals and people everywhere, and she will continue to inspire for many years to come.

"The Senate now has a duty to do right by the American people and the legacy of Justice Ginsburg. Republicans can show where their convictions and priorities lie. Each Republican Senator must now demonstrate whether previous protests about filling Supreme Court seats during an election year were sincere beliefs or a shameless example of the cynical hyper-partisan grandstanding and obstruction that Americans detest from Washington.

“If Republicans attempt to force yet another nominee onto the Supreme Court against the will of the American people, then they risk delegitimizing themselves and their party even more. Doing so would further tear our country apart and take our democracy down a perilous road. Democrats must do everything in their power to prevent this from happening and ensure the voices of the American people are heard.”

Gov. Steve Sisolak:

“I am devastated to hear this. Justice Ginsburg was a trailblazer, icon, fierce advocate for equality & legal powerhouse on the Court. She was a role model for so many & her legacy will continue to inspire future leaders. Kathy & I join the nation in mourning this great loss.”

Nevada Attorney General’s Office:

"Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was one of the finest legal minds in our country’s history. She will long be remembered as a champion for the constitutional rights of all, regardless of gender, race, or religion.

“We can only hope to live up to her legacy and vision of our nation.”

Nevada Rep. Susie Lee:

“Throughout her life, Justice Ginsburg fought for justice and equality. She inspired so many along the way to do the same. Her life’s work and her memory will live on. My heart goes out to her family and loved ones. America lost a giant today. Rest in power, RBG.”

Nevada Rep. Dina Titus:

"Ruth Bader Ginsburg inspired generations of young girls to become fearless women. Her commitment to equal justice for all forever changed the course of our nation’s history and turned the tide against discrimination based on sex. She was truly the conscience of the Court.

"My prayers are with her loved ones in this time of national mourning. The least we can do to honor her memory is to respect her ‘most fervent wish.’ "

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Drivers say they and their passengers aren’t safe on Citifare

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Ed Pearce
Citifare drivers say numbers of passengers are riding without masks. The company disputes that.

Health

Quad Counties COVID-19 Updates: Lyon County man dies

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Staff
The deceased is a Lyon County man in his 80s with underlying health conditions.

Safety

76 cited in Reno police pedestrian safety crackdown

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
The safety effort targeted both drivers and pedestrians.

News

COVID lock down has dental patients paying the price

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

Health

COVID lockdown has dental patients paying the price

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Terri Russell
Dental patients who needed routine care or had minor problems couldn't see their dentists during the COVID lock down as the dentists were deemed "non-essential"

Traffic

U.S. 50 closed at Echo Summit for major construction work

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
One-way traffic controls are in effect at Echo Summit for a $14.1 million bridge replacement project

Health

Washoe County COVID-19: UNR students getting infected

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
The University of Nevada, Reno, has reported 162 COVID-19 cases since Sept. 2.

Health

Second phase of Washoe County COVID-19 study underway

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
The survey is by invitation only. It will help determine COVID-19 policy and strategy.

Safety

Crews contain chemical spill near St. Mary’s Hospital

Updated: 5 hours ago
Nearby streets were closed for about two hours, but are now back open

News

Local bar owner maintains yards to stay afloat amid COVID-closures

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Mike Stefansson
No job is beneath Tyler A. Gregory, owner of Packs & Pints in Sparks.