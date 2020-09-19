Nevada reaction to the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Nevada reaction to the death of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen:

“Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a force for justice. From her role in the fight for gender equality, to a storied legal career, to serving as a lion on the bench of the United States Supreme Court, she used every ounce of her ability to give voice to the voiceless and help build a more equitable and just world. I share in our nation’s grief, and pledge to fight tirelessly to see that the monumental and historic work of Justice Ginsburg is honored for generations to come. May her memory forever be a blessing.”

U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto:

“Justice Ginsburg was a pioneer, an icon and a fighter in every sense of the word. She earned a law degree while raising a toddler, fought for gender equality in countless male-dominated courtrooms and spent 27 years serving the American people on the nation’s highest court. She has inspired countless women, including me, to break down barriers and claim their seats at the table. Her contributions to the body of American law, from her fight for gender equality to her defense of voting rights, are surpassed only by the legacy of love she instilled in her children and extended family. This is a devastating loss for the Supreme Court and for our country.”

Former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid:

"Ruth Bader Ginsburg represented a level of greatness rarely seen in our country. She was not only a brilliant Supreme Court Justice and jurist, but a woman whose inspiring story and courageous leadership transcend law, politics and government. She forever changed our country, not to mention the Supreme Court. The impact made by Justice Ginsburg on women’s leadership, equal rights and basic fairness is without parallel. She’s been an inspiration to women, girls, LGBTQ individuals and people everywhere, and she will continue to inspire for many years to come.

"The Senate now has a duty to do right by the American people and the legacy of Justice Ginsburg. Republicans can show where their convictions and priorities lie. Each Republican Senator must now demonstrate whether previous protests about filling Supreme Court seats during an election year were sincere beliefs or a shameless example of the cynical hyper-partisan grandstanding and obstruction that Americans detest from Washington.

“If Republicans attempt to force yet another nominee onto the Supreme Court against the will of the American people, then they risk delegitimizing themselves and their party even more. Doing so would further tear our country apart and take our democracy down a perilous road. Democrats must do everything in their power to prevent this from happening and ensure the voices of the American people are heard.”

Gov. Steve Sisolak:

“I am devastated to hear this. Justice Ginsburg was a trailblazer, icon, fierce advocate for equality & legal powerhouse on the Court. She was a role model for so many & her legacy will continue to inspire future leaders. Kathy & I join the nation in mourning this great loss.”

Nevada Attorney General’s Office:

"Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was one of the finest legal minds in our country’s history. She will long be remembered as a champion for the constitutional rights of all, regardless of gender, race, or religion.

“We can only hope to live up to her legacy and vision of our nation.”

Nevada Rep. Susie Lee:

“Throughout her life, Justice Ginsburg fought for justice and equality. She inspired so many along the way to do the same. Her life’s work and her memory will live on. My heart goes out to her family and loved ones. America lost a giant today. Rest in power, RBG.”

Nevada Rep. Dina Titus:

"Ruth Bader Ginsburg inspired generations of young girls to become fearless women. Her commitment to equal justice for all forever changed the course of our nation’s history and turned the tide against discrimination based on sex. She was truly the conscience of the Court.

"My prayers are with her loved ones in this time of national mourning. The least we can do to honor her memory is to respect her ‘most fervent wish.’ "

