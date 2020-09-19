Advertisement

Man pleads not guilty to shooting, paralyzing Las Vegas officer

This booking photo provided by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shows Edgar Samaniego, 20, of Las Vegas, following his arrest Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in the shooting of Las Vegas Police Officer Shay Kellin Mikalonis late Monday on the Las Vegas Strip. The shooting happened during one of several violent clashes involving protesters and police during demonstrations over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. (Clark County Detention Center/Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 3:39 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - The man accused of shooting and paralyzing a Las Vegas police officer during a protest in June pleaded not guilty to eight charges.

Edgar Samaniego submitted his plea in a hearing on Thursday.

Prosecutors say the 20-year-old Samaniego shot officer Shay Mikalonis in the head on June 1 as Mikalonis was attempting to disperse protesters. KXNT-AM reports Samaniego’s attorney says his client fired shots in the air to help police clear the protestors.

Mikalonis is now paralyzed from the neck down. Samaniego’s pre-trial hearing is scheduled for December 1 and his trial is scheduled to begin in January 2021.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

