Man pleads not guilty to shooting, paralyzing Las Vegas officer

LAS VEGAS (AP) - The man accused of shooting and paralyzing a Las Vegas police officer during a protest in June pleaded not guilty to eight charges.

Edgar Samaniego submitted his plea in a hearing on Thursday.

Prosecutors say the 20-year-old Samaniego shot officer Shay Mikalonis in the head on June 1 as Mikalonis was attempting to disperse protesters. KXNT-AM reports Samaniego’s attorney says his client fired shots in the air to help police clear the protestors.

Mikalonis is now paralyzed from the neck down. Samaniego’s pre-trial hearing is scheduled for December 1 and his trial is scheduled to begin in January 2021.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)