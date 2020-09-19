Advertisement

Police: 2 dead, 14 wounded at party in Rochester, New York

Authorities in Rochester, New York, say a mass shooting has resulted in fatalities.
Authorities in Rochester, New York, say a mass shooting has resulted in fatalities.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 12:53 AM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Police in Rochester, New York, say two people died and 14 others were wounded at a backyard party early Saturday.

Interim Police Chief Mark Simmons says a male and a female died in the shooting. The 14 wounded people were taken to two different hospitals.

The shooting comes as the city’s police department has been rocked by the suffocation death of Daniel Prude.

He died after officers put a spit hood over his head and held him down for about two minutes in March.

The mayor fired the police chief on Monday because she said he initially misled her about the circumstances of Prude’s death.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Magnitude 4.6 earthquake rattles California

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude 4.6 earthquake struck Southern California late Friday night.

News

Sparks business helping fire victims in Southern Oregon

Updated: 52 minutes ago
Sparks business helping fire victims in Southern Oregon

National

Homes destroyed after winds push California fire into desert

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The El Dorado Fire has burned more than 33 square miles and was 65% contained, with 10 buildings destroyed and six damaged.

News

California National Guard saving hundreds from the Creek Fire

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Abel Garcia
Hundreds of campers were brought to safety from the Creek Fire after the California National Guard risked it all on the front lines to save them.

Latest News

News

Local business owner helping wildfire victims in Oregon

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kurt Schroeder
Lindsay Warren giving back to her roots in Southern Oregon.

Safety

Part of South Virginia Street closed after crash with motorcycle

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital but police don’t believe the injuries are life-threatening.

National Politics

McConnell vows quick vote on next justice; Biden says wait

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday cast an immediate spotlight on the vacancy on the high court, with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell vowing to bring President Donald Trump’s nominee to a vote with just over six weeks before the election.

National

Homes destroyed after winds push California fire into desert

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A firefighter has died battling a wildfire in California that officials say was sparked by a device used to reveal a baby’s gender.

National Politics

Hundreds gather at Supreme Court to mourn Ginsburg’s death

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A large group of mourners packed the high court’s steps and the street across from the U.S. Capitol in a nighttime memorial.

Education

Washoe school district ramping up social justice education

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
School district staff is drafting an anti-racist resolution it hopes to present to the school board in October.