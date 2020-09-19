California National Guard saving hundreds from the Creek Fire

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - In central California, there have been walls of flames racing down the mountains that have led to heavy smoke resulting in zero visibility. California Army National Guard received an alarming call.

Nearly 30 families were stranded and in danger in the middle of the Creek Fire. on September 5th, two crews and two aircraft left everything behind including their families and rushing to the rescue.

Joseph Rosamond, Chief Warrant Officer 5 flew one of the aircraft. Fire officials warned him that it was too risky, but he said that didn’t stop his team.

“It was pitch black, you couldn’t see anything in front of you the only thing you could see were the fires, the vegetation, the trees the bushes the leftover remnants of the embers and all that stuff burning on the hillside,” Rosamond said.

The California native took the time to talk with KOLO 8, he said his team arrived to find hundreds in need of assistance, but time was running out very quickly for them.

“Our window of opportunity was closing because of the smoke and the environmental changes, so we packed them in as much as we could, we knew we had to maximize the space,” Rosamond explained.

In the aircraft, they carried more than 25 passengers at once for maximum efficiency. They dropped off more than 200 people back at their base in a blink of an eye. Rosamond said the support team on the ground were the ones who stole the show on this memorable night.

“They had EMS, all the first responders, I mean we had so many vehicles here ready to receive these people, that was amazing to have that quick of response at that mass,” Rosamond said.

Not all heroes wear capes. The members of the California National Guard took action and saved hundreds of lives from the Creek Fire.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.