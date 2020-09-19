Advertisement

76 cited in Reno police pedestrian safety crackdown

Pedestrian safety graphic by MGN.
Pedestrian safety graphic by MGN.
By Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 6:04 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department did a pedestrian safety operation Friday and issued 76 traffic citations, gave 17 warnings and arrested one driver for being under the influence.

Police said they did the safety sting in areas where there have been the most pedestrian-related crashes and the effort targeted both drivers and pedestrians.

Eight officers and two sergeants conducted it with a grant from the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety.

Police asked drivers and pedestrians to share the road, stay alert and be aware of your surroundings and to abide by laws designed to protect all road users.

