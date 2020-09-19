76 cited in Reno police pedestrian safety crackdown

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department did a pedestrian safety operation Friday and issued 76 traffic citations, gave 17 warnings and arrested one driver for being under the influence.

Police said they did the safety sting in areas where there have been the most pedestrian-related crashes and the effort targeted both drivers and pedestrians.

Eight officers and two sergeants conducted it with a grant from the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety.

Police asked drivers and pedestrians to share the road, stay alert and be aware of your surroundings and to abide by laws designed to protect all road users.

Nevada state law requires pedestrians to use sidewalks, crosswalks and pedestrian bridges and obey all traffic-control signs and signals. If there is no sidewalk, pedestrians must walk on the left side of the street, facing traffic. For motorists, they must yield to pedestrians and avoid passing vehicles that are stopped for pedestrians. A good rule of thumb for all is to, ‘Look Up, Look Out.’

