Advertisement

Why you shouldn’t book airfare in advance right now

The average cost of a domestic round-trip ticket fell 23% in 2020
The average cost of a domestic round-trip ticket fell 23% in 2020, from $277 in 2019 to $214.
The average cost of a domestic round-trip ticket fell 23% in 2020, from $277 in 2019 to $214.(Source: NerdWallet)
By Sam Kemmis, NerdWallet
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 8:27 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(NerdWallet) - Whether planning necessary travel in the near term or fantasizing about vacationing in the ever-longer term, you might be curious how the coronavirus pandemic has affected airfare prices.

We compared data from our points and miles valuations analysis to determine where and how airfare has changed since this time last year. We looked at the same routes, airlines and booking time frames for both 2019 and 2020, ensuring an apples-to-apples comparison.

Although air travel has picked up significantly since the lows in April, the Transportation Security Administration is still reporting about 63% fewer daily screenings than this time last year. Has this drop in air travel demand led to a significant price drop?

The short answer is: Yes, prices have fallen.

Prices have dropped, but mostly in the short term

The average cost of a domestic round-trip ticket fell 23% in 2020, from $277 in 2019 to $214.

This price drop is striking but not surprising given continued low demand. But the trend becomes stronger when breaking out the booking date data, with those made within 15 days dropping much further than bookings made six months in advance.

The plot thickens.

Airfare for long-term bookings has remained flat year over year. If you book a flight for six months from now, you’re likely to pay roughly the same price as you would have last year. But closer-in bookings, within 15 days, are not only far cheaper than they were in 2019 but also cheaper than long-term bookings.

This turns conventional airfare-booking wisdom on its head. Usually, we would recommend booking flights as far ahead as possible to secure low fares. But booking too far in advance is now a recipe for getting fleeced.

» Learn more: How to plan holiday travel for maximum flexibility in 2020

What’s going on?

The management of supply and pricing is usually an exquisitely orchestrated dance in which airlines ensure that every flight is filled to near capacity and every price is competitive. This usually means ramping up prices for nearly full flights at the last minute, when competition becomes stiffer.

However, now that demand has dropped and airlines are actually falling over themselves to reduce flight capacity, the game has changed. Airlines are now competing with each other for last-minute bookings, which drives down prices. And they seem to be making up revenue by raising prices on longer-term bookings made by those few brave souls willing to plan in advance. In other words, it’s a buyer’s market for close-in bookings.

Of course, these pricing dynamics, like everything this year, are liable to change by the week. If you’re thinking about booking a particular route, set up a price alert on Google Flights or another travel search tool and keep an eye on how the airfare winds are blowing.

What do these unusual airfare trends mean for you? Keep it simple: Avoid booking months in advance, set up a price alert and try to shed the normal (and normally smart) habit of avoiding last-minute bookings.

More From NerdWallet

Sam Kemmis is a writer at NerdWallet. Email: skemmis@nerdwallet.com. Twitter: @samsambutdif.

The article Why You Shouldn’t Book Airfare in Advance Right Now originally appeared on NerdWallet.

Copyright 2020 NerdWallet via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

America’s longest-living couple celebrates 85th wedding anniversary

Updated: moments ago
|
By WOWT staff
In life, there’s something to be said for being agreeable. Each grew to love the passions of the other.

National

Alabama reports 2nd death from Hurricane Sally; Alpha forms

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Baldwin County coroner Dr. Brian Pierce said the death in the Foley area and was of someone who was involved in storm cleanup.

National

America's longest-living couple celebrates 85 years together

Updated: 9 minutes ago
A couple celebrates their 85th wedding anniversary, making them America's oldest, longest-living married couple.

Coronavirus

Push is underway to test COVID-19 vaccines in diverse groups

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By LAURAN NEERGAARD and FEDERICA NARANCIO
Many thousands of volunteers from minority groups are needed for huge clinical trials underway or about to begin.

News

Washoe Co. Health District to offer drive-thru flu vaccinations

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Elizabeth Rodil
The Washoe County Health District is hosting three drive-thru flu vaccination events. WCHD will have 1,000 flu vaccinations.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Coronavirus efforts may slow flu

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
The threat of flu season may be lowered this year because of all the efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19, according to a new report. But, officials are urging people not to become complacent.

National

Canada extends U.S. border restrictions to Oct. 21

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Americans who are returning to the U.S. and Canadians who are returning to Canada are also exempted from the border closure.

National Politics

US bans WeChat, TikTok from app stores citing security risk

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By TALI ARBEL and MATT OTT
The U.S. Commerce Department said Friday it will ban Chinese-owned TikTok and WeChat from U.S. app stores on Sunday and will saddle the apps with technical restrictions that could seriously limit their functionality in the U.S.

National

Drug shows promise in 1st largely minority COVID-19 study

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By MARILYNN MARCHIONE
Switzerland-based Roche reported the results for tocilizumab, sold now as Actemra and RoActemra for treating rheumatoid arthritis and some other diseases.

Coronavirus

Working parents juggle work, remote learning

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
About 25 million American parents are juggling work and remote learning for their kids.

National

AP Exclusive: More migrant women say they didn’t OK surgery

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By NOMAAN MERCHANT
An Associated Press review of medical records for four women and interviews with lawyers revealed growing allegations that Dr. Mahendra Amin performed surgeries and other procedures on detained immigrants that they never sought or didn’t fully understand.