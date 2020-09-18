Washoe Co. Health District to offer drive-thru flu vaccinations

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Health District is hosting three drive-thru flu vaccination events. WCHD will have 1,000 flu vaccinations for the community.

According to the district no vaccine is 100% effective, but if you get a flu shot it can reduce the severity of symptoms, reduce the risk of hospitalization, and death if you do catch the flu.

“With the significant spread of COVID-19 still in our community, a flu vaccination is one of the most important things you can do right now,” said Kevin Dick, District Health Officer for Washoe County.

He added, “The risk of our hospitals reaching capacity due to the flu and COVID-19 is significant. Since flu and COVID-19 symptoms are similar, avoiding the flu can also help to preserve adequate testing capacity for COVID-19. A flu shot can prevent you from getting the flu, as well as help decrease the severity of the symptoms.”

WCHD Public Health Nurse Windi Altemeyer said it’s important to get ahead of peak season and get vaccinated. “We know that if people get the flu, it can be very detrimental even fatal."

She added, "We also know that if they get COVID that in itself can also be detrimental and fatal. They are both respiratory illnesses, so if someone was unfortunate to get both, which is possible it can be very devastating.”

The district said people who have the flu often feel some or all these symptoms: fever, chills, coughing, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle or body aches, headaches, fatigue and sometimes vomiting and diarrhea.

Officials said the single best way to avoid getting the flu is to get vaccinated each year, but there are other preventive measures everyone should practice to ward-off the flu and other illnesses:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Cough and sneeze into your sleeve or a tissue

Wash your hands often

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth

Wear a facial covering

Flu shots are free with most insurance. Those without insurance will be vaccinated at no cost. People should bring their insurance card and I.D.

The drive-through flu clinics will be held at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center and are available on the following dates and times on a first come, first serve basis; no appointment is required.

Saturday, Sept. 19, 9 a.m. to noon

Tuesday, Sept. 22, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 23, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The high-dose senior flu vaccine will not be available during these events. If you cannot make the drive-through events, you can call the Health District at 775-328-2402 to make an appointment.

