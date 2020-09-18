Advertisement

U.S. 50 closed at Echo Summit for major construction work

CalTrans logo
CalTrans logo(KOLO)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 4:46 PM PDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
EL DORADO COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - U.S. Highway 50 is closed at Echo Summit for major construction work on a bridge replacement project.

The closure started at 3 a.m. Friday, September 18, 2020 and will last for up to two weeks.

One-way traffic controls are in effect.

U.S. 50 is closed at Echo Summit for a construction project.
U.S. 50 is closed at Echo Summit for a construction project.(Caltrans)

Crews will install seven precast, prestressed 96-foot bridge girders as part of the $14.1 million project.

According to Caltrans, this project is replacing the existing bridge, which was built in 1939, with one that meets current seismic and safety standards. It includes $5.2 million in funding from Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.

Construction on this project started in May 2019 and is expected to be completed by December 2020.

A signed detour route will be available using State Highways 89, 88, 49 and 16. The detour adds about 35 miles (45 minutes) each way from South Lake to Sacramento. More information on the detour route is available here.

