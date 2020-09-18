Advertisement

Study: Ending census early will cost Florida, Montana seats

Ending the 2020 census at the end of September instead of the end of October, could cost Florida and Montana congressional seats.
Ending the 2020 census at the end of September instead of the end of October, could cost Florida and Montana congressional seats.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 3:23 AM PDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Ending the 2020 census at the end of September instead of the end of October, could cost Florida and Montana congressional seats.

A new report released Thursday also said it could result in Texas, Florida, Arizona, Georgia, and North Carolina losing $500 million annually in federal funding for healthcare for its neediest residents.

Scenarios modeled by statisticians Jonathan Auerbach and Steve Pierson showed that if the once-a-decade head count of every U.S. resident ends in September, without an extra month, California, Ohio, or Idaho could gain congressional seats, while Florida or Montana could lose seats they otherwise might have gotten.

