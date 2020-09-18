Advertisement

Strict health protocols help keep USL safe

Players sit on the bench with PPE during a Reno 1868 FC match.
Players sit on the bench with PPE during a Reno 1868 FC match.(KOLO)
By Kurt Schroeder
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 10:45 PM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A season that could only happen if the entire USL took an oath to stay safe against the Coronavirus.

“Look at yourself first and make sure you’re doing all the right things to protect other people from you," Reno 1868 FC President Eric Edelstein said of the thought process behind staying safe from COVID-19. "In turn you’re going to be protecting yourself from other people.”

The mantra has worked so far. Strictly enforced guidelines are the big reason why. Every Friday, those associated with clubs in the USL including players, coaches, and front office members have to take COVID-19 nasal swab tests.

“We know that (other clubs) are behaving in the same way that we are," Edelstein said. "The league has worked very hard to make it really clear to teams that there is no other way to get through the season than for everyone to be on the same page.”

There was a recent scare for Reno 1868 FC. Earlier this week, a member of the Tacoma Defiance - the team who most recently came to town - tested positive for COVID-19. But the virus did not spread.

Home or away, safety measures are in place for all, according to Edelstein.

“Players are going to be in full PPE (wherever they go). They’re going to have gloves distributed to them. They’re going to have hand sanitizer and wipes on them.”

While club expenses have gone up in order to stay safe, Edelstein claimed the moves have been worth it.

“(Added expenses) come down to booking two buses instead of one. It’s booking more hotel rooms," he said. "The catering is handled differently because we’re not eating off buffets.”

When teams do take the field safety comes down to self policing. Each club that participates has an opportunity to grade the other. The USL sees the reports afterward. All the work to prevent the spread has already been done beforehand.

“(The virus) is really hard to catch it when you’re outdoors, on a field, and when you’re playing a sport," said Edelstein. "That’s given us a ton of confidence to go forward and not allow positive tests to derail whole squads for long periods of time.”

The season has yet to be suspended since the league picked up play again in July.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Reno 1868 FC clinches playoff berth with 3-2 win over Tacoma

Updated: 42 minutes ago
Club has been in postseason all four seasons

News

Project Bear Hugs collecting items for those displaced by wildfires

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
The items must be new and still have the original tags or packaging.

Education

Washoe and Carson City schools on full-distance learning on Friday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
The decision was made based on poor air quality

Health

Quad Counties COVID-19 Updates: 23 new cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
The Quad-County area has 1,217 cases and 1,072 recoveries.

Latest News

News

No Incline Power Outage; Fire Risk High

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Red flag warning in effect, but no power outage planned

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ed Pearce
A red flag warning is in effect in our area for the next few days, but NV Energy has decided one precautionary measure won't be necessary.

Crime

Person shot in Sparks; vehicles and buildings also hit

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
Several buildings and vehicles were also hit.

Health

Washoe drops off state list for COVID-19 risk; Elko, Vegas bars can reopen

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Steve Timko
Lyon and Mineral counties were added to the list on Thursday and will be required to submit an assessment and action plan to the task force next week.

News

Washoe County Ballots mailed out to local voters next week

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Terri Russell
Washoe County Registrar of Voters decides to mail out local ballots 40 days before election day November 2020.

Health

Washoe County COVID-19: Cases spike, plus 2 deaths

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
There are 1,346 active cases, the highest reported yet.