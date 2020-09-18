Second phase of Washoe County COVID-19 study underway

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Washoe County Health District is conducting Phase 2 of its COVID-19 project to see how common COVID-19 antibodies are in the public.

It is open only to invited participants. Invitations went out randomly to 2,098 households across the county last week. People who participate have the chance to win one of several $50 Visa cards.

There is no cost to participate.

The health district needs at 290 participants for the data to be scientifically relevant.

One adult in each household with the nearest upcoming birthday will receive an antibody test, which shows if they have ever been infected, but other household members may be tested using the standard COVID-19 test to show if they are currently infected.

The health district asks people who got the survey request sign up as soon as possible using directions provided in the mail. The deadline to sign up is Sept. 20. Testing begins Sept.27.

The first phase was done in July and showed that COVID-19 was more widespread in Washoe County than reported. Because of that, the COVID-19 mortality rate was lowered.

More information on COVID-19 in Washoe County: https://covid19washoe.com/.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.