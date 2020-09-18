Advertisement

Red flag warning in effect, but no power outage planned

Mount Rose Highway in Galena area
Mount Rose Highway in Galena area(Ed Pearce)
By Ed Pearce
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 6:29 PM PDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A red flag warning is in effect in our area until Friday night. That has firefighters ready for anything but it won’t leave Incline Village residents in the dark.

Red flag warnings are triggered by a combination of dry wildland fuels, low humidity and--worst of all wind. The forecast for the next few days includes all three and the warning that follows carries with it familiar advisories.

“Every time there’s a red flag warning it’s an important reminder to all our Washoe County residents to be much more vigilant," says Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District spokesman Adam Mayberry, "to make every effort to avoid engaging in any activity that might spark a fire.”

When conditions reach certain levels it can prompt one other alert, NV Energy warning key areas it may be forced to shut power service to remove the possibility of its power lines sparking a fire as happened two years ago in the fire that destroyed much of the town of Paradise, California.

A day ago, the company said that might be necessary. Today they backed off on that possibility.

“We are very cautious," said Mike Regan, NV Energy’s Fire Mitigation Specialist. "It’s a red flag warning out there for the next two days, but we just haven’t met our thresholds to do a public safety outage.”

A shift in the weather forecast now indicates a little more moisture with that wind. That raises the relative humidity, lessening the fire danger just enough to hold off on a planned outage.

But there’s one more surprising and ironic factor that’s at work here which has allowed the fire danger to lower just a bit. Are you ready? It’s the smoke.

“It’s bad for our health," says Regan," but it’s also blocked the sun from heating up the fuels. So they’re not drying out as fast.”

But even that unexpected benefit has a flip side. With limited visibility and everyone smelling smoke even indoors, it could get in the way of the public seeing and reporting any wildfire that might break out and hamper a response by firefighters.

“Particularly if it’s in a rural area it makes it very difficult for us to follow that smoke column because we can’t see it.”

All the more reason for added caution in the hours ahead.

