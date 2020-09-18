Project Bear Hugs collecting items for those displaced by wildfires

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Project Bear Hugs is collecting items to help families displaced by wildfires.

They are collecting donations of new toys, stuffed animals, blankets, pillows, pet beds and toys and other comfort items for kids, pets and the elderly. The items must be new and Project Bear Hugs asks that the original tags or packaging are still attached.

Reno drop off boxes are at:

Caliber Hair and Makeup Studio , 141 E. Pueblo Street

Rackley Auto Group , 1220 Kietzke Lane

Serenity 808 Salon & Spa 6135 Lakeside Drive Suite 129

The Reno Empire 755 Timber Way # 2.

In Sparks, the drop off boxes is at Xscape Performing Arts at 5275 Vista Blvd Suite A6 and in Carson City, it is at Catmandu 1829 Brown St.

More information: https://projectbearhugscares.com/

