Advertisement

Project Bear Hugs collecting items for those displaced by wildfires

California wildfires
California wildfires(MGN)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 10:08 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Project Bear Hugs is collecting items to help families displaced by wildfires.

They are collecting donations of new toys, stuffed animals, blankets, pillows, pet beds and toys and other comfort items for kids, pets and the elderly. The items must be new and Project Bear Hugs asks that the original tags or packaging are still attached.

Reno drop off boxes are at:

  • Caliber Hair and Makeup Studio , 141 E. Pueblo Street
  • Rackley Auto Group , 1220 Kietzke Lane
  • Serenity 808 Salon & Spa 6135 Lakeside Drive Suite 129
  • The Reno Empire 755 Timber Way # 2.

In Sparks, the drop off boxes is at Xscape Performing Arts at 5275 Vista Blvd Suite A6 and in Carson City, it is at Catmandu  1829 Brown St.

More information: https://projectbearhugscares.com/

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Strict health protocols help keep USL safe

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Kurt Schroeder
Reno 1868 just one of many taking safety measures seriously

News

Reno 1868 FC clinches playoff berth with 3-2 win over Tacoma

Updated: 41 minutes ago
Club has been in postseason all four seasons

Education

Washoe and Carson City schools on full-distance learning on Friday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
The decision was made based on poor air quality

Health

Quad Counties COVID-19 Updates: 23 new cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
The Quad-County area has 1,217 cases and 1,072 recoveries.

Latest News

News

No Incline Power Outage; Fire Risk High

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Red flag warning in effect, but no power outage planned

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ed Pearce
A red flag warning is in effect in our area for the next few days, but NV Energy has decided one precautionary measure won't be necessary.

Crime

Person shot in Sparks; vehicles and buildings also hit

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
Several buildings and vehicles were also hit.

Health

Washoe drops off state list for COVID-19 risk; Elko, Vegas bars can reopen

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Steve Timko
Lyon and Mineral counties were added to the list on Thursday and will be required to submit an assessment and action plan to the task force next week.

News

Washoe County Ballots mailed out to local voters next week

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Terri Russell
Washoe County Registrar of Voters decides to mail out local ballots 40 days before election day November 2020.

Health

Washoe County COVID-19: Cases spike, plus 2 deaths

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
There are 1,346 active cases, the highest reported yet.