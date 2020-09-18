Person shot in Sparks; vehicles and buildings also hit

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that happened late Wednesday night near East Prater Way and McCarran Boulevard.

One person was shot several times in the lower extremities but the wounds are not life-threatening, police said.

Police said several people were involved and fired weapons in the incident about 11:28 p.m. in the 900 block of Crestwood Drive. There were no other injuries, police said, but several vehicles and buildings were hit by bullets.

The Regional Gang Unit is assisting with the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 775-353-2231 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to http://www.secretwitness.com. People who give tips to Secret Witness can remain anonymous.

