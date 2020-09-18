Local bar owner maintains yards to stay afloat amid COVID-closures

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - One local bar owner has taken a “by any means necessary” approach to keep his business afloat during COVID-19.

At the beginning of 2020, Tyler A. Gregory opened Pack & Pints at 944 Victorian Avenue, achieving a longtime dream.

“I’ve been thinking about opening my own spot for 15 years now," said Gregory.

But after just a couple months of being open came the Coronavirus Pandemic, right before St. Patrick’s Day, March Madness and the busy events-season in Sparks.

“We were excited, very very excited," said Gregory, of their pre-COVID outlook.

Once the virus hit, Gregory says he was happy to temporarily shut his doors to “be part of the solution.”

Fast-forward to nearly six months of total closures and Gregory had to make some serious pivots to keep his business going. He joined forces with Lighthouse Coffee, which opened a pop-up coffee shop inside Packs & Pints.

“You have to be able to change your model on the fly," said Gregory. "Or else you’ll be left behind by people who are doing that.”

While still selling beer and wine to-go, Gergory also offered to delivery drinks with an added incentive: yard work.

It’s now turned into 25-30 hours a week of lawn mowing, yard cleanup and more.

“We had a bunch of bills and no way to pay it," said Gregory, who also balanced a day job doing sales for The Depot. “We decided we’d go back to our original business roots.”

“We never wanted a handout, we always wanted to work for it.”

Gregory, who also credits this manual labor for him losing weight, says he’s “ecstatic” to have Packs & Pints back open. But he’ll also honor his landscaping clients through the end of this year.

And maybe beyond.

"Moving into next year, we may just have another business on our hands.”

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.