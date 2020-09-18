Advertisement

Inmate tests positive for COVID-19 at Washoe County Jail

Washoe County Sheriff's Office
Washoe County Sheriff's Office(KOLO 8 News Now)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 10:22 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A prisoner at the Washoe County Detention Facility has tested positive for COVID-19, the sheriff’s office reported. It’s the first known case of COVID-19 among the jail inmates.

The inmate is a federal inmate who has been in the facility since February.

The sheriff’s office said the positive test came following testing before a medical procedure offsite. The inmate is asymptomatic and isolated.

“We have known for a long time that COVID-19 is an invisible enemy,” said Sheriff Darin Balaam. “The Sheriff’s Office has long-planned and expected that an inmate would test positive within our facility. We had procedures and plans in place for just this instance, and we immediately acted upon them. We will continue to work the plans and procedures we have in place because the health and safety of every member of the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, the inmates and the members of the public who conduct necessary business at our Office is my number one priority.”

The housing unit where the inmate had been housed was placed in quarantine. Inmates in that housing unit were issued masks, and the positive inmate was moved to a negative pressured cell in the Infirmary.

Staff members who were in contact with the inmate have been tested, and contact tracing is being conducted, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said among the steps taken to mitigate the spread of coronavirus within the Detention Facility, is isolating newly arrested inmates for a period of five days and testing those inmates for COVID-19 before placing them in general population housing units.

Since the beginning of March, there have been six inmates who were identified upon arrest through the intake/booking process as being COVID-19 positive. Those inmates were immediately isolated.

The sheriff’s office said it is working with the Washoe County Health District.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

CDC drops controversial testing advice that caused backlash

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention essentially returned to its previous testing guidance, getting rid of language posted last month that said people who didn’t feel sick didn’t need to get tested.

Coronavirus

COVID measures could keep flu in check this year

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CNN staff
The same measures we've been using to slow the spread of COVID-19 – like mask wearing, social distancing and hand washing – can also help stop the spread of flu.

Coronavirus

Push is underway to test COVID-19 vaccines in diverse groups

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By LAURAN NEERGAARD and FEDERICA NARANCIO
Many thousands of volunteers from minority groups are needed for huge clinical trials underway or about to begin.

News

Washoe Co. Health District to offer drive-thru flu vaccinations

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Rodil
The Washoe County Health District is hosting three drive-thru flu vaccination events. WCHD will have 1,000 flu vaccinations.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Coronavirus efforts may slow flu

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The threat of flu season may be lowered this year because of all the efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19, according to a new report. But, officials are urging people not to become complacent.

National

Canada extends U.S. border restrictions to Oct. 21

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Americans who are returning to the U.S. and Canadians who are returning to Canada are also exempted from the border closure.

National

Drug shows promise in 1st largely minority COVID-19 study

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By MARILYNN MARCHIONE
Switzerland-based Roche reported the results for tocilizumab, sold now as Actemra and RoActemra for treating rheumatoid arthritis and some other diseases.

Coronavirus

Working parents juggle work, remote learning

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
About 25 million American parents are juggling work and remote learning for their kids.

News

Distance Learning and Spine Health

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Rebecca Kitchen
Sitting in front of a computer for extended periods of time may be causing long term impacts to your child's spine

National Politics

Barr's comments on COVID lockdowns draw criticism

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
Attorney General William Barr drew fire for his comments comparing coronavirus lockdowns to slavery.