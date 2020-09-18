Friday Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The smoke from nearby wildfires will continue to impact Northern Nevada through the week.

A cold front will bring breezy winds today and tomorrow. A Red Flag Warning remains in effect until Friday evening.

The winds will result in high fire danger for the afternoon.

As far as rain, light showers are possible near the Oregon border and from the eastern Sierra into central and eastern Nevada, with very low chances for wetting rains.

A cool down for the weekend is in store with temperatures near or even below normal.

8 Day Forecast Starting Sep 17 (KOLO)

