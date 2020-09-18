Advertisement

Distance Learning and Spine Health

By Rebecca Kitchen
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 7:54 AM PDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -All of the smoke combined with the pandemic, have kids sitting in front of their computers for longer periods of time.

Doctor Brandon Frankel with Family First Chiropractic says all of that sitting can have a negative impact on their spine. He says our bodies are not designed to sit for long periods of time, and while kids do sit in a traditional classroom our postures change when you add in a computer.

“The big thing with the computers is people tend to really round their shoulders, and their arms come out in front, which causes more of what’s called the anterior head tilt. So that head comes forward here, and it puts a lot more stress on the neck and the upper back which can lead to problems down the road."

Other long term effects include headaches, migraines, and even arthritis. Doctor Frankel says parents should be making sure kids are sitting up straight as much as possible. It’s also important that they change positions every 30 minutes. He says ‘tummy time’ isn’t only for babies.

“When we’re babies, when we’re learning to crawl, we’re on our stomachs a lot. That helps us get the extension that we need in our neck that’s really, really important for development. And kids can absolutely go on their stomachs and work on their computers that way, because that will help get that extension in there.”

He recommends spinal hygiene exercises which includes moving the head in a ‘yes’, ‘no’, and ‘maybe’ movement. He says kids who are more active are less likely to experience negative impacts, so it’s important that parents don’t let their kids get too sedentary.

Doctor Frankel has several exercises available online. You can find them at the link below.

Spinal Hygiene Exercises

