Advertisement

Crews contain chemical spill near St. Mary’s Hospital

Crews contained a chemical spill Friday morning.
Crews contained a chemical spill Friday morning.(KOLO)
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 11:50 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Fire Department responded to a chemical spill Friday, resulting in the closure of several streets near St. Mary’s Hospital.

The spill is contained and there is no danger to the public, officials said.

It was reported just before 11 a.m. September 18, 2020 at 343 Elm Street which is St. Mary’s Surgical Center.

Officials said services at St. Mary’s Hospital are unaffected, but the Reno Police Department has closed down several streets in the area. Access to the Hospital is still open from either Sierra Street or West Street.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local bar owner maintains yards to stay afloat amid COVID-closures

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Mike Stefansson
No job is beneath Tyler A. Gregory, owner of Packs & Pints in Sparks.

Coronavirus

Inmate tests positive for COVID-19 at Washoe County Jail

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
The sheriff's office said it’s the first known case of COVID-19 from within the general population of the jail.

News

Maintaining Yards Helps Bar Owner Maintain Business

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Washoe Co. Health District to offer drive-thru flu vaccinations

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Rodil
The Washoe County Health District is hosting three drive-thru flu vaccination events. WCHD will have 1,000 flu vaccinations.

Latest News

News

Distance Learning and Spine Health

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Rebecca Kitchen
Sitting in front of a computer for extended periods of time may be causing long term impacts to your child's spine

News

Reno 1868 FC clinches postseason berth for fourth time

Updated: 12 hours ago
Reno 1868 FC clinches postseason berth for fourth time

News

USL stays safe amidst COVID-19

Updated: 12 hours ago
USL stays safe amidst COVID-19

News

Strict health protocols help keep USL safe

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Kurt Schroeder
Reno 1868 just one of many taking safety measures seriously

News

Reno 1868 FC clinches playoff berth with 3-2 win over Tacoma

Updated: 14 hours ago
Club has been in postseason all four seasons

News

Project Bear Hugs collecting items for those displaced by wildfires

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Staff
The items must be new and still have the original tags or packaging.