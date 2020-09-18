Crews contain chemical spill near St. Mary’s Hospital

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Fire Department responded to a chemical spill Friday, resulting in the closure of several streets near St. Mary’s Hospital.

The spill is contained and there is no danger to the public, officials said.

It was reported just before 11 a.m. September 18, 2020 at 343 Elm Street which is St. Mary’s Surgical Center.

Officials said services at St. Mary’s Hospital are unaffected, but the Reno Police Department has closed down several streets in the area. Access to the Hospital is still open from either Sierra Street or West Street.

