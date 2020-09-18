COVID lockdown has dental patients paying the price

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Patients are back in the dental chair, but not before taking a forced hiatus back in March.

At that time the Centers for Disease Control, the feds, and the state, shut down dentists' offices saying these medical professionals were “non-essential”.

“I think we thought we still could have handled it very well, because we are very used to being protective of the patients and ourselves,” says Dr. Ronald Postlewait, a Reno dentist.

With 50 years of dental experience, Dr. Postlewait says he knew there would be a backlog of patients to deal with once the lock down was lifted. But what he couldn’t appreciate at the time; the kind of issues returning patients would have.

“But we are still seeing some of those problems evolve,” says Dr Postlewait. “We are seeing teeth we thought we could clean the decay out ok. But now some of those have turned to root canals. And then a tooth can fracture and we end up with an extraction,” he says.

What was perhaps more troubling, some patients who needed to return to the chair were reluctant to do so because they feared they would be inadvertently infected with COVID.

“And like I said, I think the dental offices are probably one of the safer places that a person can go outside of their own home,” says Dr. Greg Eissmann, a Reno dentist. “And we are really dedicated to not only keeping ourselves but our patients safe,” he says.

Dentist are extremely verse in infection control. The industry went into hyper-drive during the AIDS Epidemic in the 80s.

Now there’s further emphasis on infection control with purifying the air and installing UV lights.

Hygienists and their dentists are wearing even more protective gear. Every patient is asked about health symptoms before entering an exam room.

At the Eissmann practice, not only are temperatures taken on both staff and patients, but oxygen levels are also monitored.

Now that Dr. Eissmann’s office is open, he says he’s seeing some new problems cropping up in patients not seen before like cracked teeth, broken teeth, and TMD.

He suspects it has to do with the stress of the times.

