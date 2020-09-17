Advertisement

Woman arrested in Quincy on murder charge

Zora Lotte Holt
Zora Lotte Holt(Plumas County Sheriff's Office)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 10:43 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY< Calif. (KOLO) - The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman Wednesday on suspicion she murdered a man in Quincy, Calif.

Zora Lotte Holt, 25, was booked on a charge of murder.

The sheriff’s office said it received a report of a stabbing at 144 Forest View Drive in Quincy at about 2:49 p.m.

Holt was attempting to leave the scene and was detained. Deputies went to the home and found Cyrus Robert Seely, 32, dead, Seely died from foul play and the investigation led to Holt, the sheriff’s office said.

Quincy is about 81 miles northwest of Reno.

