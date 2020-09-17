Advertisement

Washoe drops off state list for COVID-19 risk; Elko, Vegas bars can reopen

State of Nevada COVID-19 graphic
State of Nevada COVID-19 graphic(MGN)
By Steve Timko
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 4:56 PM PDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County has dropped off the state’s list of having an elevated risk of COVID-19 transmission after spending 11 weeks on the list.

Eureka and Churchill counties also dropped off the list of having elevated risk criteria kept by the COVID-19 Mitigation and Management Task Force.

Lyon and Mineral counties were added to the list on Thursday and will be required to submit an assessment and action plan to the task force next week.

The task force on Thursday also cleared the way for bars in Elko and Clark counties to open next week.

Two months ago, the task force closed bars in seven counties, including Washoe, and Elko and Clark are the last counties to reopen.

Elko County implemented a new testing plan to get more tests and the number of positive tests dropped from 12.6 percent to 6.2 percent, the task force learned.

Clark County’s positive tests dropped 2.6 percentage points since last week to 8.6 percent, the task force heard.

The bars will be able to open at 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 20 with restrictions on capacity and with social distancing between customers and with mandatory face coverings.

