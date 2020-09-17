Washoe County Ballots mailed out to local voters next week

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Ballots here in Washoe County will be headed out to military personnel next week. The Registrar of Voters in Washoe County says, she’s made a decision about the local mailing of ballots which means both will be headed out at the same time.

“I’m like lets go ahead we are ready, let’s go ahead and get those ballots out,” says Deanna Spikula, Washoe County Registrar of Voters.

That means 40 days for local voters to cast their ballots and get them back to the registrar’s office by November 2nd.

The official ballots are marked as such. They have yellow highlights indicating the ballot is official. Spikula says you should receive it in the mail first.

It will be followed though by a sample ballot, which is only that. It will show the voter the options for elected office, as well as locations for early voting or day of the election.

Some residents have mistaken the sample ballot for the real thing—even though it is clearly marked.

“You know it is not very many,” says Spikula. “But we get those who fill out that sample ballot facsimile and send it in. Usually we have plenty of time to be able to contact that person and let them know that was just a sample, not an official ballot,” she says.

The official ballot looks like a packet, where voters will fill out their choices, and then place that ballot in a secrecy sleeve, then in an envelope. It must be signed with the envelope properly folded.

The sample ballot has none of those things and it does not fit in the prepaid envelope.

By mailing a ballot in as early as possible mistakes can be spotted by election personnel. There is enough time for them to contact the voter and let the voter know what needs to be done to make the ballot count.

Once the ballot is filled out, the ballot it can be placed in a repaid envelope and put it in the mail. But there are other options.

The ballot can be dropped off in a designated box. It can be dropped off at an early voting location.

Or wait on the day of elections and drop it off at one of those locations.

You can also take it to the Registrar of Voters Office.

