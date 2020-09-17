Advertisement

Vehicle crashes into home Wednesday evening; no injuries

The scene on Round Robin Lane in Reno after a vehicle crashed into a home.
The scene on Round Robin Lane in Reno after a vehicle crashed into a home.(Dan Pyke/KOLO)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 8:32 PM PDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A vehicle hit a home on Round Robin Lane west of the Reno-Tahoe International Airport Wednesday about 6:22 p.m.

There was no one in the home at the time of the crash, but the Reno Fire Department reported there were two cats in the home.

The extent of damage was still being assessed Wednesday evening.

The driver of the vehicle drove off after the crash. Another driver followed that driver but lost the vehicle.

Investigators did not immediately know the cause of the crash but got the license plate number of the vehicle and were looking for the driver.

