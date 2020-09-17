Vehicle crashes into home Wednesday evening; no injuries

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A vehicle hit a home on Round Robin Lane west of the Reno-Tahoe International Airport Wednesday about 6:22 p.m.

There was no one in the home at the time of the crash, but the Reno Fire Department reported there were two cats in the home.

The extent of damage was still being assessed Wednesday evening.

The driver of the vehicle drove off after the crash. Another driver followed that driver but lost the vehicle.

Investigators did not immediately know the cause of the crash but got the license plate number of the vehicle and were looking for the driver.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.